Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks start lower on escalating trade dispute

All Headlines 09:23 May 24, 2019

SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened weak Friday with market sentiment dampened by fears of a prolonged U.S.-China trade dispute which has dragged down the global economy.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 8.8 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,050.79 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Most large caps traded mixed with market kingpin Samsung Electronics falling 1.14 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.39 percent, while top steelmaker POSCO declined 1.08 percent.

Naver, the operator of the country's top Internet portal, gained 0.44 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,189.30 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.1 won from the previous session's close.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stock open
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!