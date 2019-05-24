U.S. expresses concern about Chinese telecom equipment
WASHINGTON/SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- The United States is concerned about potential risks from using Chinese telecom equipment, the State Department said, calling on all countries to take steps to ensure the security of their fifth-generation (5G) networks.
The department made the comment in response to a question by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday asking about a news report that the U.S. wants South Korea to join its campaign to curb the use of equipment made by China's telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co.
"We are concerned that China could compel its equipment vendors to act against the interests of U.S. citizens and citizens of other countries around the world if their equipment is in any part of a nation's 5G network," a State Department spokesperson said.
The U.S. campaign against the Chinese network gear maker, a leading player in the new fifth-generation market, is under spotlight in Korea after a local newspaper reported that Washington has been urging Seoul through multiple channels not to use Huawei products.
"We are urging all countries to adopt a risk-based security framework for the construction of 5G networks. That includes reviewing the supply chain of the vendors that would be part of their 5G infrastructure," the spokesperson said.
"The evaluation should consider the extent to which vendors are subject to control by a foreign government, and whether governments have meaningful checks and balances to ensure the vendors' cooperation with their intelligence and security agencies," the spokesperson said.
On Thursday (Washington time), U.S. President Donald Trump called Huawei "very dangerous" and yet indicated the issue could be resolved if it is included in the ongoing U.S.-China trade deal.
The South Korean government has said it is aware of the U.S. position that underlines the importance of ensuring the security of 5G equipment and said the two sides are continuing to discuss the issue.
