Pro-N. Korea paper demands U.S. return seized ship, stops 'dangerous game'
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- A pro-North Korea newspaper repeated calls for the United States on Friday to return a cargo ship seized on suspicion of violating international sanctions, saying that Washington is playing a "dangerous game" that causes a "spark of confrontation."
The Choson Sinbo in Japan also cited Washington's freeze of North Korea's assets at the Macau-based Banco Delta Asia (BDA) in 2005 that halted multilateral denuclearization talks, apparently warning that the cargo ship seizure could cause a similar consequence.
"The U.S. is playing a dangerous game by making the spark of confrontation on its own even before a third summit between North Korea and the U.S. summit could take place," the paper said.
"In retrospect, multilateral diplomacy aimed at denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula was on the verge of collapse due to unilateral sanctions imposed by the U.S. based on its domestic law," it added, referring to Washington's move to freeze US$25 million worth of North Korean funds at the BDA in September 2005.
The action sparked strong condemnation from Pyongyang, which carried out its first nuclear test in October 2006, sending six-party denuclearization talks to the brink of collapse. In June 2007, the U.S. returned the frozen assets to North Korea, which resulted in the resumption of the nuclear talks.
North Korea has beefed up calls for the return of the 17,061-ton Wise Honest since Washington announced on May 9 that it had seized the ship suspected illegal coal shipments in violation of U.N. and U.S. sanctions on the communist state.
In a rare press conference in New York earlier this week, Kim Song, North Korea's top envoy to the United Nations, also lashed out at the U.S. for the seizure and strongly repeated calls for its return.
North Korea is under multiple global sanctions for its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, including a ban on exports of coal. Washington has maintained that sanctions will remain in place until the North's complete denuclearization.
Nuclear talks have been stalled since the second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump in February ended without a deal as they failed to find common ground over the scope of Pyongyang's denuclearization steps and Washington's sanctions relief.
Last week, North Korea's foreign ministry denounced the seizure as an "outright denial" of the spirit of their first summit between Kim and Trump held in June last year.
