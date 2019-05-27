The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:01 May 27, 2019
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.75 1.75
1-M 1.77 1.77
2-M 1.77 1.77
3-M 1.79 1.79
6-M 1.80 1.80
12-M 1.81 1.81
(END)
