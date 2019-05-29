The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:01 May 29, 2019
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.75 1.75
1-M 1.76 1.76
2-M 1.77 1.77
3-M 1.79 1.79
6-M 1.80 1.80
12-M 1.80 1.81
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(LEAD) Hyundai E&C wins 2.9 tln-won order from Iraq
-
2
U.S. offered N. Korea detailed denuclearization roadmap in Hanoi: lawmaker
-
3
U.S. expresses concern about Chinese telecom equipment
-
4
N.K. envoy says seized cargo ship biggest hurdle in resuming talks with U.S.: report
-
5
Foreign ministers of S. Korea, Peru hold talks on economic ties
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
2
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
3
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
-
4
Moon, Widodo agree to cement S. Korea-Indonesia ties
-
5
U.S. offered N. Korea detailed denuclearization roadmap in Hanoi: lawmaker
-
1
Singer Goo Ha-ra apologizes for suicide attempt
-
2
S. Korea reiterates stance on East Sea naming after Trump mentions Sea of Japan
-
3
(LEAD) U.N. report urges N. Korea to stop crackdowns on market activities
-
4
N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea over planned arms purchase
-
5
Moon urges immediate measures to boost investment, economy