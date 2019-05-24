S. Korean shares down in late morning trading
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Friday morning as there were no signs of Washington and Beijing reaching a trade deal.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 12.81 points, or 0.62 percent, to 2,046.78 as of 11:20 a.m.
Large caps traded mixed, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics dipping 2.05 percent and global chipmaker SK hynix down 0.15 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.39 percent, while its smaller affiliate Kia Motors traded 0.37 percent lower.
POSCO, the No. 1 steelmaker, declined 1.52 percent.
Naver, the operator of the country's top Internet portal, rose 0.44 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,190.70 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.5 won from the previous session's close.
