Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean shares down in late morning trading

All Headlines 11:31 May 24, 2019

SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Friday morning as there were no signs of Washington and Beijing reaching a trade deal.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 12.81 points, or 0.62 percent, to 2,046.78 as of 11:20 a.m.

Large caps traded mixed, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics dipping 2.05 percent and global chipmaker SK hynix down 0.15 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.39 percent, while its smaller affiliate Kia Motors traded 0.37 percent lower.

POSCO, the No. 1 steelmaker, declined 1.52 percent.

Naver, the operator of the country's top Internet portal, rose 0.44 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,190.70 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.5 won from the previous session's close.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stock morning
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!