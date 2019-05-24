Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All Headlines 13:30 May 24, 2019

The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.

-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to stage new civilian-military exercise next week

SEOUL -- South Korea plans to launch a new civilian-military exercise next week to better brace for various contingencies, the defense and interior ministries said Friday, the latest in a series of reorganizations of defense drills to support peace efforts with North Korea.

The inaugural Ulchi Taegeuk exercise will take place from May 27-30 involving around 480,000 civilians, government officials and armed service members from about 4,000 government and related agencies, the ministries said.

-----------------
(News Focus) Intensifying Sino-U.S. rivalry poses tricky challenge to S. Korea's diplomacy

SEOUL -- An intensifying Sino-U.S. rivalry on trade, security and other fronts is posing an increasingly tricky foreign policy challenge to South Korea, as it strives to keep its defense alliance with Washington and strategic partnership with Beijing.

The United States' campaign to prod its allies to shun equipment from China's telecom giant Huawei is a stark reminder that South Korea faces complex geopolitical choices with profound implications on its ties with the major powers.

-----------------
U.S. expresses concern about Chinese telecom equipment

WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- The United States is concerned about potential risks from using Chinese telecom equipment, the State Department said, calling on all countries to take steps to ensure the security of their fifth-generation (5G) networks.

The department made the comment in response to a question by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday asking about a news report that the U.S. wants South Korea to join its campaign to curb the use of equipment made by China's telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co.

-----------------
Pro-N. Korea paper demands U.S. return seized ship, stops 'dangerous game'

SEOUL -- A pro-North Korea newspaper repeated calls for the United States on Friday to return a cargo ship seized on suspicion of violating international sanctions, saying that Washington is playing a "dangerous game" that causes a "spark of confrontation."

The Choson Sinbo in Japan also cited Washington's freeze of North Korea's assets at the Macau-based Banco Delta Asia (BDA) in 2005 that halted multilateral denuclearization talks, apparently warning that the cargo ship seizure could cause a similar consequence.

-----------------
Seoul urges Tokyo to accept WTO's ruling on Fukushima seafood ban

SEOUL -- South Korea's trade minister has urged Japan to accept the World Trade Organization's (WTO) decision that upheld Seoul's import restrictions on Japanese seafood following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, Seoul's trade ministry said Friday.

During an informal trade ministerial gathering at the WTO held in France earlier this week, South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee said the final verdict from the organization's appellate body should be respected, according to the ministry.

-----------------
Pentagon chief to visit S. Korea next month

SEOUL -- Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan plans to visit South Korea next month as part of a four-nation trip to Asia, officials said Friday.

Shanahan, whom U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate as his defense secretary, will embark on a trip Tuesday "to visit Hawaii, Jakarta, Singapore, Seoul and Tokyo," the U.S. Department of Defense said in a release.
(END)

