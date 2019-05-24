Men's volleyball enjoyed most female support in 2018: poll
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- Men's volleyball had the highest percentage of female fans among South Korean professional sports last year, a survey showed Friday.
The Korea Professional Sports Association (KPSA) released findings of its study on fans in five professional sports leagues in the country: baseball, football, volleyball, basketball and golf.
The survey was conducted from September to December last year on 32,171 fans who attended home games by 61 teams and 2,434 fans who went to golf tournaments. It had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of 0.51 percentage point for team sports and 1.98 percentage points for golf.
By gender, men's volleyball enjoyed the highest percentage of female fans with 58.5 percent, followed by baseball with 45.9 percent.
Football had the lowest level of female support, with 37.8 percent of its fans being women.
On the flip side, women's volleyball had the largest support from men, with 64.2 percent, 2 percentage points ahead of football.
In terms of fan satisfaction, volleyball came out on top, with 62.7 percent saying they were pleased with men's volleyball and 66.6 percent saying so for women's volleyball. No other sport reached over 60 percent in the category.
