Men's volleyball enjoyed most female support in 2018: poll

All Headlines 13:48 May 24, 2019

SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- Men's volleyball had the highest percentage of female fans among South Korean professional sports last year, a survey showed Friday.

The Korea Professional Sports Association (KPSA) released findings of its study on fans in five professional sports leagues in the country: baseball, football, volleyball, basketball and golf.

In this file photo from March 26, 2019, Jeon Kwang-in of Hyundai Capital (R) hits a spike against Korean Air in Game 3 of the men's V-League volleyball championship finals at Yu Kwan-sun Arena in Cheonan, 90 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

The survey was conducted from September to December last year on 32,171 fans who attended home games by 61 teams and 2,434 fans who went to golf tournaments. It had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of 0.51 percentage point for team sports and 1.98 percentage points for golf.

By gender, men's volleyball enjoyed the highest percentage of female fans with 58.5 percent, followed by baseball with 45.9 percent.

Football had the lowest level of female support, with 37.8 percent of its fans being women.

On the flip side, women's volleyball had the largest support from men, with 64.2 percent, 2 percentage points ahead of football.

In terms of fan satisfaction, volleyball came out on top, with 62.7 percent saying they were pleased with men's volleyball and 66.6 percent saying so for women's volleyball. No other sport reached over 60 percent in the category.

In this file photo from May 5, 2019, fans attend a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game between the Doosan Bears and the LG Twins at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

