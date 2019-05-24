Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) One Navy officer dead, four injured in accident involving destroyer docked at port

15:27 May 24, 2019

CHANGWON, South Korea, May 24 (Yonhap) -- One Navy officer was killed and four were injured Friday in an accident involving a destroyer that returned home after a mission in waters off Somalia.

The accident occurred at 10:15 a.m. at a naval base in the southern port of Jinhae when a rope used to connect the 4,400-ton Choi Young destroyer to the dock snapped with a bang for an unknown reason, according to officials.

A welcoming ceremony was being held at the time at the port to mark the safe return of the vessel that had been operating in the waters of the Gulf of Aden off Somalia for escorting ships and doing an anti-piracy mission for six months.

"The officers appear to have been injured as the rope hit them when it suddenly snapped," a Navy officer said.

The five officers were taken to nearby hospitals after the accident.

A 22-year-old petty officer second class, whose identity is withheld, died, with serious injuries to his face, while under treatment, officials said. He was set to be discharged from the military about one month later.

Four others sustained non-life-threatening injuries to parts of their bodies, such as their arms.

The Navy will carry out an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

They belonged to the Cheonghae Unit that was stationed in waters off Somalia as the country's first overseas naval unit to help the safe passage of ships through the pirate-ridden gulf.

The Navy inspects the scene of an accident involving a destroyer that returned home in the southern port of Jinhae after an overseas mission on May 24, 2019. One officer was killed and four others were injured when a rope used to connect the destroyer to the dock snapped for an unknown reason. (Yonhap)

#Navy destroyer #accident
