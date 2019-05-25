Renault Samsung, union to meet over wage renegotiation
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp. and its labor union said Saturday that they will meet this week to renegotiate wages and other working conditions following the union's rejection of a tentative agreement signed last week.
In a vote held Tuesday, unionized workers at Renault Samsung turned down the tentative wage and collective agreement.
"We have sent a letter to the company seeking a meeting to renegotiate the wage and working terms. We are scheduled to have a meeting early next week," union spokesman Nam Ki-tae said over the phone.
The company confirmed it has received a letter from the union.
In the botched deal, Renault Samsung offered about 12 million won (US$10,000) per worker in bonuses for their contribution to the carmaker's performance in 2018 instead of raising the basic salary.
The company and the union began negotiations in June last year to sign a wage deal and collective agreement.
The company has wanted to maintain a certain output level at the plant by securing export models from its parent company, while the union is more focused on increasing wages and reducing labor intensity.
Renault Samsung workers staged 62 rounds of strikes from October through April 19, resulting in production losses of over 14,320 vehicles. Consequently, Renault Samsung's sales fell 40 percent to 52,930 vehicles in the January-April period from 87,996 units in the same period of last year.
Moreover, the company temporarily halted operations at its only plant in Busan, 450 kilometers south of Seoul, several times due to its low utilization rate. In latest suspension, the plant stopped operation on Friday and won't operate on May 31, the company said.
It is urgent for the company and the union to seal a wage and collective agreement deal in order to secure production volume for the SM3 and the XM3 for export to Europe, Renault Samsung CEO Dominique Signora said last month.
Renault Samsung produces the SM3 compact, the SM5 midsize sedan, the SM6 upper midsize sedan, the SM7 large sedan, the SM3 Z.E. all-electric car and the QM6 SUV. It also produces Nissan Motor Co.'s Rogue SUV on a manufacturing contract. The QM3 compact SUV is built in Spain and shipped to Korea.
Renault S.A. has an 80-percent stake in Renault Samsung.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
