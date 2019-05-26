Ocean ministry wants new English name of Korean fish cakes
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's ocean ministry said Sunday it will hold a contest to find a new English name for Korean-style fish cakes to promote the processed seafood around the globe.
The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said the move is intended to find a better English name that represents the unique texture and taste of South Korean fish cakes.
Exports of Korean fish cakes, called "eomuk" here, came to US$57 million in 2017, up 18 percent from $48 million two years ago, ministry data showed, with the number of workers in the industry estimated at around 11,000 as of 2016.
"We plan to find a new English name that helps global consumers better understand South Korean fish cakes, which will eventually lead to higher sales of the products," the ministry said.
The government announced a blueprint to foster the local fish cake industry in December, which aimed at inducing local firms to use more domestically produced seafood and rendering the fish cake as one of the country's new major export products.
While fish cakes were consumed mostly as a side dish in the past, a growing number of South Koreans are enjoying them as snacks, with demand for premium products also on the rise.
The ministry said the South Korean market for fish cakes is currently estimated at around 1 trillion won (US$840 million), and is set to expand to 2 trillion won by 2030.
Applicants can participate through the website (contest.kfish.kr) through July 19.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea in talks with N.K. about businesspeople's Kaesong trip: minister
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
2
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea says will prudently consider Japan's call for arbitration panel over forced labor
-
4
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
5
(LEAD) 'Avengers: Endgame' becomes most-viewed foreign film in S. Korea
-
1
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
2
(LEAD) Bolton says N. Korean missile tests are breaches of U.N. resolutions
-
3
(LEAD) One Navy officer dead, four injured in accident involving destroyer docked at port
-
4
World Health Assembly committee adds gaming disorder as disease
-
5
Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes