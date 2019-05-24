Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All Headlines 16:00 May 24, 2019

SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

May 17 -- S. Korea decides to donate US$8 mln for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex

-- N.K. sends letter to U.N. chief to call for return of U.S.-seized cargo ship

19 -- Trump says Kim offered to remove 1 or 2 of five nuke sites during Hanoi summit

21 -- N. Korea's top envoy to U.N. holds news conference to call for U.S. return of seized cargo ship

22 -- N. Korea slams Biden for slandering leader Kim, calls him 'fool of low IQ'
