Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N.K. media calls for all-out efforts to bolster grain production
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's media on Saturday called for all-out efforts to bolster grain production while blaming "hostile forces" for its food shortages apparently aggravated by global sanctions, as well as droughts and floods.
The Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the North's ruling Workers' Party, made the call a day after South Korea decided to donate US$8 million to international agencies for humanitarian aid projects in the impoverished state.
"Today, hostile forces that do not want to see us become strong and live well are trying to tear down our belief for socialism by having our people suffer from food shortages, and to bring us to our knees," the newspaper said in an editorial.
------------
N.K. sends letter to U.N. chief, calls U.S. seizure of ship 'sovereignty-infringing' act
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's top envoy to the United Nations has sent a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to criticize the United States' recent seizure of its cargo ship suspected of violating international sanctions, Pyongyang's state media said Saturday.
In the letter sent Friday, Kim Song called the seizure an "unlawful, outrageous and sovereignty-infringing" act, which he said indicated the U.S. is "indeed a gangster country," according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency.
The U.S. Justice Department said on May 9 that it has seized the 17,061-ton Wise Honest suspected of transferring coal and machinery in violation of the sanctions regime, in the first such direct seizure by American authorities.
------------
N. Korean newspaper calls for self-reliance against 'murderous' sanctions
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper on Monday urged its people to stay self-reliant against "murderous" sanctions amid a deadlock in its denuclearization negotiations with the United States, saying it is a "foolish fantasy" to just wait for the economic restrictions to be lifted.
The Rodong Sinmun made the appeal in an editorial, calling self-reliance and an independent national economy its "eternal lifeline" that drives the country's development and decides its fate.
"Looking back on the path of our republic's development, there was no time without imperialists' sanctions pressure, but the isolation and pressure scheme carried out in the recent years was literally murderous in terms of its range and degree, enough to annihilate a country and its people," it said.
------------
N. Korea slams Biden for slandering leader Kim, calls him 'fool of low IQ'
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonahp) -- North Korea's official news agency has bristled angrily at former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's criticism of leader Kim Jong-un as a dictator and tyrant, lashing out at the Democratic presidential hopeful as a "fool of low IQ."
Biden made the remark during a campaign speech over the weekend, claiming the United States shouldn't be embracing "dictators and tyrants" like Russian President Vladimir Putin and the North's Kim, as President Donald Trump does.
"The presidential candidate from the Democratic Party during his recent election campaigning reeled off rhetoric slandering the supreme leadership of the DPRK," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a commentary, using the initialism of the North's official name. "What he uttered is just sophism of an imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being, let alone a politician."
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
3
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
(LEAD) Moon replaces vice foreign, unification, defense ministers
-
2
'Critical differences' remain between S. Korea, U.S. over N. Korea, defense cost-sharing: CRS report
-
3
Kang stresses close communication with Tokyo over forced labor in talks with Kono
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea holds memorial service for ex-President Roh
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul hints at intervention in FX market