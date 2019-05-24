Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea decided Friday to donate US$8 million to international agencies for aid projects in North Korea and allow a group of businesspeople to visit a shuttered joint industrial complex in the communist nation.
The decisions came as Seoul has been trying to keep the peace process with the North alive despite the North's firing of missiles and projectiles earlier this month. Seoul is also formulating plans to send food aid to the impoverished North.
"The government decided to approve the businesspeople's trip to North Korea as part of efforts to protect their property rights," the unification ministry said in a press release. "We will make necessary efforts to make their trip to the Kaesong industrial complex go smoothly without any problem."
N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea over 'working group' meeting with U.S.
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Monday lashed out at South Korea over its recent "working group" talks with the United States, urging Seoul to depart from a "policy of dependence on foreign forces."
Referring to the session held between the allies in Seoul earlier this month, Uriminzokkiri, one of the North's propaganda websites, said inter-Korean relations will come to a "devastating end" if the two Koreas deviate from the principle of national independence.
"The fact that the South Korean authorities recently held secret talks with the U.S., while saying they are having a working group meeting and close cooperation, shows that they have yet to break away from a policy of dependence on foreign forces," the article said.
S. Korea in talks with N.K. about businesspeople's Kaesong trip: minister
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is in talks with North Korea about its recent decision to allow businesspeople to visit a shuttered joint industrial complex in the North's border town of Kaesong, the unification minister said Monday.
On Friday, South Korea gave the green light to the businesspeople, who operated factories in Kaesong, to visit the park to check the condition of the equipment they left behind when the complex was abruptly shut down in February 2016.
"Discussions are under way," Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said when asked if the South has sounded out the North about the decision to allow businessmen to travel across the border. He declined to comment further, such as on exactly when and how the discussions are taking place.
Joint Korean team talks stalled, S. Korea to enter Olympic hockey qualifiers alone
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- With no sign of progress on joint Korean team talks, South Korea will enter an Olympic women's field hockey qualifying event alone.
The deadline to submit rosters for the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Women's Hockey Series Finals in Ireland fell on Thursday. The competition runs from June 8 to 16, and South Korea will be up against the Czech Republic, France, Ireland, Malaysia, Scotland, Singapore and Ukraine. Only the top two from that group will advance to the final qualifying tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
In February, South Korea and North Korea agreed to field joint teams in qualifying stages for women's field hockey, women's basketball, judo and rowing.
S. Korea, U.N. aid agencies discuss how to spend Seoul's promised donation for N. Korea
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has launched discussions with international aid agencies on how to spend its recently promised donation aimed at helping North Korean people in need, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
Last week, Seoul pledged to donate US$8 million to the World Food Programme and UNICEF to support their projects aimed at helping pregnant women and kids suffering malnutrition and health problems in the impoverished state.
"I know that we have received business proposals from the international agencies that are the basis for discussion," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
S. Korea to contribute US$3.5 mln to UNICEF for humanitarian aid to N.K.: report
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) will take US$3.5 million out of an $8 million donation that South Korea pledged to international agencies for aid projects in North Korea, a news report said Friday.
UNICEF said it will use the funds to provide treatment for diarrhea to 450,000 children under the age of five and distribute essential medicines, such as antibiotics, to fight pneumonia, to 2.8 million people, according to a Voice of America report.
"Securing funds for UNICEF's life-saving work in DPR Korea is challenging, so this generous contribution to UNICEF of $3.5 million for the Republic of Korea is hugely welcome," UNICEF spokesperson Shima Islam was quoted as saying, referring to the North by its official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
unification minister-inter-Korean ties
Unification minister hopes better inter-Korean ties lead to resumption of nuclear talks
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said Friday that he will work hard to advance inter-Korean relations so as to resume the stalled denuclearization talks between the United States and North Korea.
"We will do our best to steadily improve inter-Korean relations in a way that will lead to the resumption of North Korea-U.S. talks at an early date," Kim said at a forum in Seoul.
"Despite the lull since the Hanoi summit, North Korea and the U.S. still maintain the principle of resolving the issue through diplomatic negotiations," he added. "What is important now is to manage the situation in a stable way and resume North Korea-U.S. talks as soon as possible."
