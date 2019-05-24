Summary of external news of North Korea this week
The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
Pro-N.K. media presses U.S. to drop demand for Pyongyang to forgo nukes first
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- A pro-North Korea newspaper in Japan urged the United States on Saturday to retract its position that Pyongyang should forgo nuclear arms first before rewards are given, in an apparent call for flexibility to resume nuclear talks between the two sides.
The Chosun Sinbo also warned that diplomacy with Pyongyang could come to naught if the U.S. fails to meet the year-end deadline that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has set for Washington to come up with the "right methodology" for the stalled negotiations.
The negotiations have hit a deadlock since the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim in Hanoi in February collapsed due to a failure to bridge gaps over the scope of Pyongyang's denuclearization and Washington's sanctions relief.
China provides food, fertilizer to N. Korea despite UNSC sanctions
BEIJING, May 19 (Yonhap) -- China has provided rice and fertilizer to North Korea, Chinese data showed Sunday, amid U.N. Security Council (UNSC) sanctions against the North that prohibit any large-scale economic assistance.
According to data from China's customs office, Beijing provided 1,000 tons of rice, worth about US$1 million, to the impoverished North between May and October of 2018.
The data showed Beijing also provided 162,000 tons of fertilizer, worth more than $55 million, to the North.
Trump says Kim wanted to remove 1 or 2 of five nuke sites during Hanoi summit
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump has said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wanted to remove only one or two of the five nuclear sites in his country during their summit in Hanoi in February.
Trump made remarks in an interview with Fox News on Sunday (Washington time), reiterating his vow not to allow Iran to have nuclear arms amid heightened military tensions with the Islamic republic.
"When I left Vietnam where we had the summit, I said to Chairman Kim ... And I think very importantly I said, look, you are not ready for a deal because he wanted to get rid of one or two sites," Trump said.
U.N. says letter sent by N. Korea over U.S. seizure of ship under review
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations is studying a letter sent by North Korea over the United States' seizure of one of its cargo ships on suspicions of transferring coal and machinery in violation of sanctions imposed on Pyongyang.
Following the seizure of the 17,061-ton Wise Honest, North Korea's top envoy to the world body, Kim Song, sent the letter to Secretary-General Antonio Gueterres on Friday, seeking "urgent measures" by the U.N. chief against the U.S. decision.
Confirming receipt of the letter, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the U.N. chief, said the letter has been "distributed and circulated as requested as a document of the Security Council."
WFP's April food provision to N. Korea marks smallest this year
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- A U.N. food agency has said that it provided 982 tons of food to North Korea in April, the smallest monthly provision in 2019 amid growing worries over worsening food shortages in the impoverished state.
The World Food Programme distributed the food to a total of 448,790 people across North Korea last month, according to the report posted on its website.
"That includes nutrition assistance for 6,310 children in boarding schools, 324,990 children in nurseries, 2,970 children in pediatric wards/hospitals, and 114,510 pregnant and breastfeeding women," the report said.
U.N. grants sanctions exemption for UNICEF's aid projects in N. Korea
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. Security Council has granted a sanctions exemption to allow the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) to carry out aid programs in North Korea to improve the health and nutrition of people in the impoverished country, according to the U.N. website.
The exemption, granted on April 11, paves the way for UNICEF to import items to deliver safe water supplies to communities and enable effective treatment at hospitals, especially for malnourished children and mothers.
The approved items worth some US$5.75 million in total include emergency health kits, wheelchairs and electronic devices, a document on the website showed.
60 pct of female N. Korean defectors in China trafficked into sex trade: report
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- About 60 percent of female North Korean defectors in China are believed to be trafficked for sexual exploitation, a London-based civic group said in a report, urging South Korea and China to take action to protect the women and girls.
Of the victims, nearly half were forced into prostitution, over 30 percent were sold into forced marriages and another 15 percent were pressed into cybersex from 2015 to 2018, the Korea Future Initiative said in the report, citing rescuers based in China.
Titled "The Prostitution, Cybersex & Forced Marriage of North Korean Women & Girls in China," the report was written based on interviews with over 45 survivors and victims of sexual violence, as well as discussions with rescuers and citizens in China.
S. Korea, U.S. consider 'various ways' to resume talks with N. Korea
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said Tuesday that South Korea and the United States are considering "various ways" to resume the stalled denuclearization negotiations with North Korea.
Speaking at a press briefing, Kim also stressed the importance of humanitarian aid to the impoverished North regardless of politics, citing a famous quote by former U.S. President Ronald Reagan that "a hungry child knows no politics."
"The overall situation shows that we are facing a lull, but I think you should know that we are working in various ways to resume negotiations," Kim said during a press briefing held in Seoul. "South Korea and the U.S. are also sharing the need for keeping the situation under control."
N. Korea's top envoy to U.N. repeats calls for U.S. return of seized cargo ship
New York, May 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's top envoy to the United Nations on Tuesday redoubled calls for the United States to quickly return a North Korean cargo ship seized on suspicion of violating international sanctions.
Kim Song, the North's permanent representative at the U.N., also said that Pyongyang will "sharply watch every move of the U.S." while stressing that the U.S. should think about the consequences the seizure could have on future developments.
On May 9, the U.S. Justice Department said it had seized the 17,061-ton Wise Honest bulk carrier, a vessel suspected of violating U.S. domestic law and international sanctions, in the first direct seizure of a North Korean ship by American authorities.
U.S. underscores sanctions enforcement after N.K. envoy's call for return of seized ship
WASHINGTON/SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Department of State on Tuesday stressed U.N. member countries' enforcement of anti-North Korea sanctions after Pyongyang's top envoy to the world body renewed calls for the return of a seized ship suspected of violating sanctions.
But it said that Washington is still open to nuclear negotiations with the North, which have hit an impasse since the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended without a deal in Hanoi in February.
"As President Trump has said, he believes Chairman Kim will fulfill his commitment to denuclearize, and the United States remains open to diplomatic negotiations with North Korea to make further progress on that goal," a State Department spokesperson said in response to a question from Yonhap News Agency.
U.S. offered N. Korea detailed denuclearization road map in Hanoi: lawmaker
WASHINGTON/SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- The United States provided a point-by-point explanation to North Korea of its road map for denuclearization at their Hanoi summit early this year, but the North refused to accept it, a lawmaker has said.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un instead talked only about dismantling the country's Yongbyon nuclear complex in return for sanctions relief, leading to the collapse of the talks, Rep. Lee Soo-hyuck of the ruling Democratic Party said at a meeting with correspondents Tuesday.
"The U.S. sufficiently explained its road map to the North in detail, and the North ended up never giving a clear answer to the start and end points (the U.S. offered)," he said.
