KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 153,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAILIVART 18,650 DN 400
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,650 UP 900
HANWHA LIFE 3,375 DN 10
GS 50,100 UP 550
KIH 70,900 UP 700
CJ CGV 35,100 UP 100
LOTTE Himart 43,000 DN 200
LIG Nex1 35,050 UP 800
KUMHOTIRE 4,050 UP 20
SPC SAMLIP 105,500 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDS 203,000 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,500 UP 150
Huchems 21,600 UP 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 159,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 85,500 0
HALLA HOLDINGS 41,250 UP 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,850 DN 250
S&T MOTIV 36,600 UP 200
SKTelecom 253,000 UP 2,000
LGELECTRONICS 76,300 UP 1,000
Celltrion 181,000 UP 500
BoryungPharm 12,000 DN 100
L&L 16,200 UP 500
NamyangDairy 598,000 UP 9,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 48,150 DN 350
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,300 UP 50
Shinsegae 290,000 UP 1,500
Nongshim 252,000 DN 2,500
SGBC 45,050 UP 500
Hyosung 75,500 UP 1,200
LGInt 16,600 DN 100
DongkukStlMill 6,400 UP 50
SBC 18,650 UP 700
Hyundai M&F INS 30,900 0
TONGYANG 1,845 0
Daesang 26,200 UP 50
SKNetworks 4,920 DN 55
ORION Holdings 16,950 DN 50
KISWire 24,300 UP 200
(MORE)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
3
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
(LEAD) Moon replaces vice foreign, unification, defense ministers
-
2
'Critical differences' remain between S. Korea, U.S. over N. Korea, defense cost-sharing: CRS report
-
3
Kang stresses close communication with Tokyo over forced labor in talks with Kono
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea holds memorial service for ex-President Roh
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul hints at intervention in FX market