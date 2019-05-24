KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LotteFood 557,000 0
LG Corp. 70,700 DN 200
SsangyongMtr 4,290 UP 10
NEXENTIRE 10,500 UP 100
CHONGKUNDANG 93,100 UP 200
KCC 263,500 0
AmoreG 64,300 DN 2,600
HyundaiMtr 130,500 UP 3,000
BukwangPharm 16,850 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 32,050 UP 100
TaekwangInd 1,431,000 UP 2,000
HANILHOLDINGS 51,900 UP 900
DB INSURANCE 61,700 UP 1,300
SsangyongCement 5,710 DN 30
KAL 31,850 UP 1,150
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,670 DN 70
LOTTE 42,350 DN 850
AK Holdings 49,900 DN 50
Binggrae 75,900 UP 1,100
GCH Corp 21,650 UP 500
LotteChilsung 170,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,350 DN 250
POSCO 229,000 DN 2,000
HankookShellOil 344,500 UP 1,000
SLCORP 22,350 UP 100
Yuhan 247,000 UP 3,500
SamsungElec 42,700 DN 1,150
NHIS 13,450 UP 50
SK Discovery 25,350 0
LS 44,450 DN 50
GC Corp 122,500 DN 2,000
GS E&C 39,050 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 215,500 UP 500
KPIC 137,500 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,440 UP 40
SKC 31,350 UP 300
GS Retail 35,400 DN 700
Ottogi 728,000 UP 2,000
IlyangPharm 26,050 DN 50
DaeduckElec 12,100 DN 400
