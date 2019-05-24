KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MERITZ SECU 4,790 UP 30
HtlShilla 92,700 DN 900
Hanmi Science 68,900 UP 1,100
SamsungElecMech 95,900 DN 900
Mobis 214,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 31,350 DN 500
HDC HOLDINGS 15,750 0
S-1 96,800 UP 2,500
Hanchem 84,000 DN 500
DWS 34,850 DN 850
UNID 50,100 UP 500
KEPCO 25,500 UP 300
SamsungSecu 34,650 DN 100
HyundaiElev 78,000 DN 1,300
Hanon Systems 11,350 UP 250
SK 238,000 UP 500
DAEKYO 6,160 UP 80
GKL 21,150 DN 50
Handsome 43,050 0
WJ COWAY 77,800 UP 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 157,000 DN 3,000
IBK 13,900 0
KorElecTerm 67,100 UP 2,200
NamhaeChem 10,100 DN 150
DONGSUH 20,150 UP 250
BGF 7,640 DN 20
SamsungEng 16,850 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 93,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 4,275 DN 5
SAMSUNG CARD 36,800 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 26,600 DN 150
KT 27,400 UP 300
LG Uplus 14,100 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 81,600 UP 100
KT&G 101,500 DN 500
Muhak 10,550 DN 450
DHICO 6,010 0
SBS 22,850 UP 1,250
LG Display 16,350 0
Kangwonland 31,150 UP 500
