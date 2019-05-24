NAVER 113,500 UP 500

Kakao 124,000 0

Kogas 40,900 DN 400

SamsungF&MIns 279,000 UP 3,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,500 UP 850

NCsoft 475,000 DN 16,000

FARMSCO 6,730 DN 160

DSME 28,350 DN 850

DSINFRA 6,380 0

DWEC 4,850 DN 70

Donga ST 100,000 UP 1,400

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 16,450 DN 400

CJ CheilJedang 279,500 DN 5,500

DongwonF&B 255,000 DN 3,500

KEPCO KPS 30,800 UP 350

LGH&H 1,258,000 DN 29,000

LGCHEM 325,500 DN 1,500

KEPCO E&C 20,900 DN 150

ShinhanGroup 46,850 UP 550

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 76,600 UP 2,000

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 93,400 UP 200

Donga Socio Holdings 102,000 UP 2,000

SK hynix 67,600 DN 400

Youngpoong 723,000 UP 1,000

HyundaiEng&Const 49,400 DN 1,300

Hanwha 25,850 DN 300

DB HiTek 15,100 DN 200

CJ 100,500 UP 500

JWPHARMA 32,400 UP 50

IS DONGSEO 33,050 DN 350

S-Oil 81,000 DN 1,100

Hanssem 88,300 DN 2,400

LG Innotek 96,300 DN 300

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 261,000 DN 4,500

HHI 111,000 DN 500

HYUNDAI WIA 41,850 0

Hanwha Chem 21,250 DN 50

OCI 85,200 DN 1,000

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 44,400 DN 450

KorZinc 438,500 UP 3,000

