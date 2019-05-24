KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
NAVER 113,500 UP 500
Kakao 124,000 0
Kogas 40,900 DN 400
SamsungF&MIns 279,000 UP 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,500 UP 850
NCsoft 475,000 DN 16,000
FARMSCO 6,730 DN 160
DSME 28,350 DN 850
DSINFRA 6,380 0
DWEC 4,850 DN 70
Donga ST 100,000 UP 1,400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 16,450 DN 400
CJ CheilJedang 279,500 DN 5,500
DongwonF&B 255,000 DN 3,500
KEPCO KPS 30,800 UP 350
LGH&H 1,258,000 DN 29,000
LGCHEM 325,500 DN 1,500
KEPCO E&C 20,900 DN 150
ShinhanGroup 46,850 UP 550
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 76,600 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 93,400 UP 200
Donga Socio Holdings 102,000 UP 2,000
SK hynix 67,600 DN 400
Youngpoong 723,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 49,400 DN 1,300
Hanwha 25,850 DN 300
DB HiTek 15,100 DN 200
CJ 100,500 UP 500
JWPHARMA 32,400 UP 50
IS DONGSEO 33,050 DN 350
S-Oil 81,000 DN 1,100
Hanssem 88,300 DN 2,400
LG Innotek 96,300 DN 300
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 261,000 DN 4,500
HHI 111,000 DN 500
HYUNDAI WIA 41,850 0
Hanwha Chem 21,250 DN 50
OCI 85,200 DN 1,000
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 44,400 DN 450
KorZinc 438,500 UP 3,000
