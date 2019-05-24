KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SamsungHvyInd 7,600 DN 100
SYC 53,200 DN 100
KumhoPetrochem 90,400 DN 3,200
HyundaiMipoDock 48,600 DN 600
HITEJINRO 20,750 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 148,500 UP 2,500
DOOSAN 98,500 DN 700
DaelimInd 103,000 DN 1,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16900 UP50
KiaMtr 41,100 UP 300
AMOREPACIFIC 179,000 DN 7,500
POONGSAN 24,600 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 46,200 UP 50
Hansae 23,400 UP 400
LG HAUSYS 57,500 UP 1,700
Youngone Corp 39,400 DN 450
LF 22,350 DN 50
KOLON IND 44,700 UP 250
FOOSUNG 7,170 DN 110
JW HOLDINGS 6,270 0
HanmiPharm 405,500 UP 3,000
SK Innovation 165,000 DN 4,500
BNK Financial Group 7,140 UP 30
emart 143,000 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY359 50 UP100
KOLMAR KOREA 63,100 DN 1,100
CUCKOO 142,000 UP 4,000
COSMAX 112,000 UP 1,500
MANDO 29,150 DN 450
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 295,000 DN 4,000
INNOCEAN 71,700 DN 1,600
Doosan Bobcat 31,500 DN 500
Netmarble 113,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S308000 DN3500
ORION 86,800 DN 2,100
BGF Retail 198,000 DN 4,000
SKCHEM 58,200 UP 400
HDC-OP 43,350 UP 100
HYOSUNG HEAVY 35,200 0
WooriFinancialGroup 14,250 UP 300
