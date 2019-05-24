Seoul stocks dip to over 5-month low as U.S.-China trade feud deepens
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks tumbled Friday, led by a sell-off by foreign investors, as concerns mounted that an ongoing trade feud between the United States and China could become more protracted. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 14.28 points, or 0.69 percent, to close at 2,045.31. Trade volume was moderate at 471 million shares worth 4.45 trillion won (US$3.74 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 579 to 257.
The Friday closing marked the lowest point since Jan. 8, when the index stood at 2,025.27.
The local stock market opened lower, tracking losses on Wall Street overnight.
In another sign of weakening outlooks for global economic growth, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures plunged 5.7 percent on Thursday in New York. Brent crude, the international crude benchmark, slumped 4.5 percent.
Although oil prices recouped some losses on Friday, the drop in oil prices further dampened market sentiment in South Korea.
Seo Sang-young, a researcher at Kiwoom Securities, said, "An escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China appears to be expanding into worries about global economic slowdown."
"The 5.7 percent drop in oil prices posed a negative impact on the local stock market as it indicated a further slowdown of Korean exports," Seo said.
Foreign investors dumped a net 329 billion won worth of local stocks.
Top cap Samsung Electronics fell 2.62 percent to end at 42,700 won, and SK hynix, a global chipmaker, declined 0.59 percent to 67,600 won.
Naver, the operator of the country's top Internet portal, rose 0.44 percent to 113,500 won.
Automakers traded in positive terrain, with industry leader Hyundai Motor up 2.35 percent to 130,500 won and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors rising 0.74 percent to 41,100 won.
The local currency closed at 1,188.40 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.8 won from the previous session's close.
