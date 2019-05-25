Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul shares expected to remain subdued next week

All Headlines 10:00 May 25, 2019

SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks are unlikely to gain ground next week as a trade dispute between the United States and China deepened amid mounting worries about global economic growth, analysts said Saturday.

Investors are likely to be put in a selling mood as Washington and China appear to embrace a longer trade standoff, dashing hopes for a deal next month when the G-20 summit is held in Japan, they said.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 10.40 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,045.31 on Friday from 2,055.71 points a week ago.

Market sentiment remained anxious this week about a bitter trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

In what could be another move by the U.S. to inflame trade tensions with China, the U.S. Commerce Department said this week that it proposed tariffs on products from countries that undervalue their currencies.

"As the U.S. government announced it would impose countervailing duties on imports from countries that manipulate currencies, it is expected to put a downward pressure on local stocks," Lee Won, a researcher at Buguk Investment and Securities, said.

As investors remained cautious about an escalating U.S.-China trade dispute, they are likely to continue to flee riskier assets, analysts said.

Next week, the Bank of Korea (BOK) will hold a monetary policy meeting, with a majority of bond traders expecting the BOK to leave its key rate unchanged.

However, investors and traders will closely watch the BOK meeting for whether it will provide hints about a monetary easing later this year.

