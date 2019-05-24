Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Buildings in Kaesong complex locked up to guard facilities: official

All Headlines 17:09 May 24, 2019

SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has locked and sealed the buildings at a shuttered joint industrial complex in its border town of Kaesong to protect equipment South Korean business people left behind, a company official said Friday.

The official, of a company that operated a factory in the complex before it was abruptly shut down in 2016, made the remark, rebutting a news report that the impoverished North moved equipment out of the complex to earn foreign cash.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said South Korean authorities and other staff checked the facilities when they crossed the border in June last year to prepare for the launch of an inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong.

During the visit, the officials reportedly inspected all the factories in the complex and checked their electrical safety and completed freezing prevention work, which was the first time for South Koreans to enter the area since its closure.

After the inspection, the South Korean team, which included people who worked at the complex for over a decade, concluded that there were no signs that equipment had removed from its original location.

"North Korean authorities have put locks and attached papers on doors as seals to guard the buildings," the official said. "The security of the buildings is still intact."

On Thursday, Radio Free Asia said North Korean firms have moved the equpiment outside to use them for producing clothes that are smuggled to Japan and Europe via China. The report said such relocation was carried out under the direction of the North's ruling Workers' Party of Korea.

The unification ministry said earlier Friday that no unusual signs related to the report have been found, adding that South Korean officials are present at the liaison office around the clock.

South Korea has reportedly asked North Korea multiple times to take good care of the equipment to protect the business people's property rights. The North responded by saying they are preserving the facilities well while they themselves are in an unfavorable situation.

Last week, Seoul gave the green light to the business people to visit the park and check the condition of the equipment. If realized, the envisioned trip would be the business leaders' first visit to the complex since the shutdown, which was decided by the Park Geun-hye administration in retaliation for the North's nuclear and missiles provocations.

This file photo, taken from a South Korean border observatory on Feb. 8, 2019, shows the now suspended Kaesong Industrial Complex, an inter-Korean factory park in the North Korean border city of Kaesong. (Yonhap)


Keywords
#Kaesong complex #North Korea
Issue Keywords
