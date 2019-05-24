S. Korean Bond Yields on May 24, 2019
All Headlines 16:33 May 24, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.687 1.690 -0.3
3-year TB 1.643 1.648 -0.5
10-year TB 1.792 1.808 -1.6
2-year MSB 1.675 1.678 -0.3
3-year CB (AA-) 2.126 2.131 -0.5
91-day CD 1.840 1.840 --
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea in talks with N.K. about businesspeople's Kaesong trip: minister
Most Saved
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
4
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
5
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
1
(LEAD) Moon replaces vice foreign, unification, defense ministers
-
2
Kang stresses close communication with Tokyo over forced labor in talks with Kono
-
3
'Critical differences' remain between S. Korea, U.S. over N. Korea, defense cost-sharing: CRS report
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul hints at intervention in FX market
-
5
Hydrogen tank explosion kills 2 in Gangneung