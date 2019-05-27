S. Korean Bond Yields on May 27, 2019
All Headlines 16:25 May 27, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.690 1.687 +0.3
3-year TB 1.652 1.643 +0.9
10-year TB 1.797 1.792 +0.5
2-year MSB 1.680 1.675 +0.5
3-year CB (AA-) 2.131 2.126 +0.5
91-day CD 1.840 1.840 --
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
S. Korea faces growing short-term risks to financial system: poll
-
3
S. Korea's car production falls 0.6 pct in Q1 on lower demand
-
4
Doosan Heavy teams up with U.S. energy firm for gas turbine biz
-
5
(LEAD) Hyundai E&C wins 2.9 tln-won order from Iraq
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
2
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
3
S. Korea faces growing short-term risks to financial system: poll
-
4
S. Korea's car production falls 0.6 pct in Q1 on lower demand
-
5
(LEAD) Moon says strong alliance behind continued dialogue mood with N. Korea
-
1
N. Korea says Russian wheat arrives in North
-
2
Singer Goo Ha-ra moved to hospital after suicide attempt
-
3
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
4
(LEAD) Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
-
5
N.K. outlet urges Seoul to focus on 'fundamental' issues, rather than humanitarian aid