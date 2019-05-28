S. Korean Bond Yields on May 28, 2019
All Headlines 16:36 May 28, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.691 1.690 +0.1
3-year TB 1.654 1.652 +0.2
10-year TB 1.793 1.797 -0.4
2-year MSB 1.677 1.680 -0.3
3-year CB (AA-) 2.130 2.131 -0.1
91-day CD 1.840 1.840 --
(END)
