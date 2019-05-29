S. Korean Bond Yields on May 29, 2019
All Headlines 16:33 May 29, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.665 1.691 -2.6
3-year TB 1.619 1.654 -3.5
10-year TB 1.741 1.793 -5.2
2-year MSB 1.648 1.677 -2.9
3-year CB (AA-) 2.103 2.130 -2.7
91-day CD 1.840 1.840 --
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
U.S. expresses concern about Chinese telecom equipment
-
2
N.K. envoy says seized cargo ship biggest hurdle in resuming talks with U.S.: report
-
3
Foreign ministers of S. Korea, Peru hold talks on economic ties
-
4
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
5
Prime minister celebrates Korean film's Cannes victory
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
2
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
3
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
-
4
S. Korea to commemorate 10th death anniv. of ex-President Roh
-
5
BLACKPINK's 'Boombayah' tops 600 mln YouTube views
-
1
S. Korea reiterates stance on East Sea naming after Trump mentions Sea of Japan
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. says N. Korea's WMD program violates U.N. resolutions
-
3
(LEAD) U.N. report urges N. Korea to stop crackdowns on market activities
-
4
Singer Goo Ha-ra apologizes for suicide attempt
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea remains on U.S. list of countries to monitor for currency practices