S. Korean Bond Yields on May 30, 2019
All Headlines 16:40 May 30, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.669 1.665 +0.4
3-year TB 1.626 1.619 +0.7
10-year TB 1.741 1.741 --
2-year MSB 1.652 1.648 +0.4
3-year CB (AA-) 2.110 2.103 +0.7
91-day CD 1.840 1.840 --
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
2
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
-
3
Pro-N. Korea paper demands U.S. return seized ship, stops 'dangerous game'
-
4
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to stage new civilian-military exercise next week
-
1
(3rd LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking: foreign ministry
-
2
(4th LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking
-
3
(2nd LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking: foreign ministry
-
4
(News Focus) Revelations by school bullying victims rattle K-pop industry
-
5
N. Korea closely monitoring Seoul's DMZ demining, excavation work