S. Korean Bond Yields on May 31, 2019
All Headlines 16:37 May 31, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.669 1.626 -4.3
3-year TB 1.587 1.626 -3.9
10-year TB 1.682 1.741 -5.9
2-year MSB 1.603 1.652 -4.9
3-year CB (AA-) 2.075 2.110 -3.5
91-day CD 1.840 1.840 --
(END)
