Families of missing U.S. soldiers to visit S. Korea next week
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- Dozens of family members of American soldiers who went missing during the 1950-53 Korean War will come to South Korea next week, the veterans affairs ministry said Friday.
Some 50 family members of 21 U.S. soldiers still unaccounted for were scheduled to arrive here on Sunday for a five-day trip hosted by the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs.
During their stay, they are scheduled to visit a war remains excavation site in Gyeonggi Province and receive a briefing by the defense ministry on ongoing projects at major former battlefield sites.
The visitors also plan to look around various related places, including the national cemetery and the war memorial museum in Seoul, the ministry added.
Of the nearly 1.8 million American troops who participated in the three-year Cold War conflict on the Korean peninsula, around 34,000 were killed and more than 3,700 service persons went missing.
