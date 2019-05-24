Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) One Navy officer dead, four injured in accident involving destroyer docked at port
CHANGWON, South Korea -- One Navy officer was killed and four were injured Friday in an accident involving a destroyer that returned home after a mission in waters off Somalia.
The accident occurred at 10:15 a.m. at a naval base in the southern port of Jinhae when a rope used to connect the 4,400-ton Choi Young destroyer to the dock snapped with a bang for an unknown reason, according to officials.
-----------------
N.K.'s recent weapons tests haven't raised tensions on peninsula: USFK chief
SEOUL -- U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Robert Abrams has said that the recent weapons tests by North Korea involving short-range missiles have not affected the "palpable reduction in tensions" on the Korean Peninsula, implying they are part of Pyongyang's "routine" military activities.
On May 4, North Korea test-fired a new type of tactical guided weapon, along with a barrage of projectiles from multiple rocket launcher systems, and launched two short-range missiles five days later. These marked the first such launches since the peace process with the North began last year.
--------------------
(LEAD) Moon congratulates Indian Prime Minister Modi on latest election victory
SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in conveyed a congratulatory message Friday to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who scored a massive election win earlier this week.
"I would like to convey my high regard for the Indian people who made the choice," Moon tweeted in English. "He will be a true neighbor to not only those who voted for him, but also to all the Indian people."
-----------------
Former SK Chemicals employee faces arrest for producing toxic materials for humidifier cleaners
SEOUL -- Prosecutors said Friday that they have asked the court to issue an arrest warrant for a former employee of SK Chemicals charged with manufacturing and selling toxic raw materials for humidifier sterilizers.
The former employee, identified only as Choi, was in charge of the production and distribution of toxic raw materials for humidifier cleaners at SK Chemicals.
-----------------
Decontamination process starts at U.S. base in Incheon
SEOUL -- Hyundai Engineering and Construction Co. has been selected to clean up pollution at a U.S. military base in Incheon, west of Seoul, the defense ministry said Friday.
The environment ministry found last year that soil and groundwater inside the Camp Market in Bupyeong, Incheon, were contaminated with chemicals like dioxins, oil and other potentially harmful substances.
-----------------
S. Korea's terms of trade falls for 17th month in row in April
SEOUL -- South Korea's terms of trade dropped for the 17th straight month in April as the nation's export-reliant economy grappled with weaker global demand and renewed trade disputes, data showed Friday.
The terms of trade index for products stood at 91.96, down 6.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks dip to over 5-month low as U.S.-China trade feud deepens
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks tumbled Friday, led by a sell-off by foreign investors, as concerns mounted that an ongoing trade feud between the United States and China could become more protracted. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 14.28 points, or 0.69 percent, to close at 2,045.31. Trade volume was moderate at 471 million shares worth 4.45 trillion won (US$3.74 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 579 to 257.
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea in talks with N.K. about businesspeople's Kaesong trip: minister
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
4
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
5
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
1
(LEAD) Moon replaces vice foreign, unification, defense ministers
-
2
Kang stresses close communication with Tokyo over forced labor in talks with Kono
-
3
'Critical differences' remain between S. Korea, U.S. over N. Korea, defense cost-sharing: CRS report
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul hints at intervention in FX market
-
5
Hydrogen tank explosion kills 2 in Gangneung