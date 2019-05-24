Lotte Group inks deals to sell 2 financial units
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Group signed deals to sell off its credit card unit and non-life insurer as part of efforts to meet regulatory requirements, with the combined value of the transactions roughly 1.7 trillion won (US$1.43 billion), industry sources said Friday.
According to the sources, retail-focused Lotte Group agreed to sell 80 percent of Lotte Card Co. to a Woori Bank-MBK Partners consortium for 1.3 trillion won. Woori Bank will own some 20 percent in the credit card firm, while the private equity fund will have a 60 percent interest.
After the sale, Lotte Group will own the remaining stake in the card firm, the sources said.
Separately, Lotte also sold off a 53 percent stake in Lotte Insurance Co. to another local private equity fund, JKL Partners, for some 370 billion won.
The two financial service firms have been put up for sale as the conglomerate stepped up efforts to adopt a holding company structure.
Under South Korean law, an industrial holding company is banned from holding a majority stake in a financial unit to prevent owners of family-run business conglomerates from exploiting a financial unit as their private coffers.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea in talks with N.K. about businesspeople's Kaesong trip: minister
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
4
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
5
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
1
(LEAD) Moon replaces vice foreign, unification, defense ministers
-
2
Kang stresses close communication with Tokyo over forced labor in talks with Kono
-
3
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to stage new civilian-military exercise next week
-
5
'Critical differences' remain between S. Korea, U.S. over N. Korea, defense cost-sharing: CRS report