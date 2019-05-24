Back from 1st world tour, NCT 127 releases new album
By Park Boram
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- Fresh off its first globe-trotting concert tour, K-pop boy band NCT 127 released a new album on Friday led by an energy-boosting EDM number.
The group's fourth extended play, "NCT #127 We Are Superhuman" runs to six tracks and features "Superhuman" as its main song.
"(It) sends out a message that anyone can be a 'superhuman' if they realize their personal potential and run toward their dream with positive energy," member Jaehyun said of the EDM-laced dance song in a press conference in Seoul ahead of the album's official release Friday evening.
"I hope many people could get a boost of positive energy from our energetic performance," he said.
In keeping with the song's theme of supernatural power, the main track adopts DC Comics character Superman's signature shirt-ripping motion as its central dance move.
The band premiered "Superhuman" earlier in the month on the famous CBS show "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on the sidelines of their world tour, "New City - The Origin."
"We were so proud of ourselves, having staged the performance in a way that we did not regret, and the camera work was done nicely as well," member Taeil said, recalling the appearance.
During the "New City - The Origin" world tour, the band has so far performed in 20 North and South American, Canadian and Japanese cities. It's the group's first global tour and comes less than three years after NCT 127's official debut in 2016. The band plans to visit European and Asian cities down the road.
On May 31, the group is scheduled to appear at the Summer Kick Off Concert to be hosted by iHeartRadio in San Diego.
"As we toured each city, our fans enthusiastically cheered for us and sang along in the Korean language, which greatly encouraged us and taught us how to interact with the audience as well," Jaehyun said.
Doyoung said all the members were thrilled to listen to the song for the first time. "It's an exciting song, easy to listen to and different from what we have done so far."
The members also vividly witnessed during their U.S. tour the wild global attention the K-pop genre is getting right now, according to Doyoung.
"We had a chance to tour (American) cities to appear on radio shows, where the hosting DJs displayed a lot of interest in things that are related to Korea," Johnny said.
"We were honored to be able to contribute to promoting K-pop in the world ... we hope more fans will like it when we promote (our new album) in South Korea and host fan events in the U.S. going forward," band leader Taeyong said.
Soaring as high as 86th on Billboard's main albums chart, the Billboard 200, with their previous album, "Regular-Irregular," in October last year, the band became the second-highest charting K-pop boy band on Billboard after BTS.
But NCT 127 will not stop there. "We will do our best until we take No. 1 in South Korea and the United States too," Doyoung noted.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea in talks with N.K. about businesspeople's Kaesong trip: minister
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
4
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
5
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
1
(LEAD) Moon replaces vice foreign, unification, defense ministers
-
2
Kang stresses close communication with Tokyo over forced labor in talks with Kono
-
3
'Critical differences' remain between S. Korea, U.S. over N. Korea, defense cost-sharing: CRS report
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul hints at intervention in FX market
-
5
Hydrogen tank explosion kills 2 in Gangneung