N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Friday its negotiations with the United States won't resume unless Washington comes up with a "new method of calculation," blaming the U.S. for the collapse of the summit between leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump.
A North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson made the remark, saying that the U.S. is attempting to shift the blame onto the North for the deadlocked situation, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
"Unless the United States puts aside the current method of calculation and comes forward with a new method of calculation, the DPRK-U.S. dialogue will never be resumed and by extension, the prospect for resolving the nuclear issue will be much gloomy," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.
DPRK is the acronym for the North's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"We hereby make it clear once again that the United States would not be able to move us even an inch with the device it is now weighing in its mind, and the further its mistrust and hostile acts towards the DPRK grow, the fiercer our reaction will be," the official said.
North Korea has been stepping up its criticism of the U.S. after Washington seized one of its cargo ships for alleged violation of U.N. and U.S. sanctions.
Last week, the North's foreign ministry denounced the seizure as an "outright denial" of the spirit of their first summit between Kim and Trump held in June last year.
Nuclear talks between the two countries have been stalled since the second summit between Trump and Kim in February ended without a deal as they failed to find common ground over the scope of Pyongyang's denuclearization steps and Washington's sanctions relief.
