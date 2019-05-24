Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea spends 43.8 pct of annual budget in first four months

19:30 May 24, 2019

SEJONG, May 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea spent 127.9 trillion won (US$107.7 billion) of the state budget in the first four months of this year, 11.6 trillion won more than the planned outlay, the finance ministry said Friday.

The amount spent accounted for 43.8 percent of the 291.9 trillion won earmarked for the central government and public institutions this year, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The larger-than-expected expenditure came as South Korea has vowed to frontload 61 percent of its national fiscal budget during the first half of this year to respond to downside risks in consumption and employment.

South Korea's jobless rate came to 4.4 percent in April, up 0.3 percentage point from a year earlier.

