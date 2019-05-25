(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea in talks with N.K. about businesspeople's Kaesong trip: minister
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
4
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
5
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
1
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
2
Kang stresses close communication with Tokyo over forced labor in talks with Kono
-
3
(LEAD) Moon replaces vice foreign, unification, defense ministers
-
4
(LEAD) One Navy officer dead, four injured in accident involving destroyer docked at port
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to stage new civilian-military exercise next week