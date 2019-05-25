Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

May 25, 2019

SEOUL, May. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/18 Cloudy 20

Incheon 25/17 Cloudy 20

Suwon 32/16 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 31/18 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 30/17 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 33/16 Sunny 20

Gangneung 35/26 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 30/16 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 32/16 Cloudy 20

Jeju 30/24 Cloudy 20

Daegu 34/19 Cloudy 10

Busan 29/20 Cloudy 10

