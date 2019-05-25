Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 May 25, 2019
SEOUL, May. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/18 Cloudy 20
Incheon 25/17 Cloudy 20
Suwon 32/16 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 31/18 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 30/17 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 33/16 Sunny 20
Gangneung 35/26 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 30/16 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 32/16 Cloudy 20
Jeju 30/24 Cloudy 20
Daegu 34/19 Cloudy 10
Busan 29/20 Cloudy 10
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea in talks with N.K. about businesspeople's Kaesong trip: minister
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
Most Saved
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
2
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
3
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
4
S. Korean man held hostage in Libya returns home
-
5
U.S. State Dep't approves possible sale of SM-2 missiles to S. Korea: DSCA
-
1
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
2
(LEAD) One Navy officer dead, four injured in accident involving destroyer docked at port
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to stage new civilian-military exercise next week
-
4
Kang stresses close communication with Tokyo over forced labor in talks with Kono
-
5
Unification minister hopes better inter-Korean ties lead to resumption of nuclear talks