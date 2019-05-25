Korean-language dailies

-- One Navy officer killed in accident on destroyer just returned from Somali mission (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Shopping outlets evolving into 'all-around' spots to spend a day (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. warns other nations, including Korea, of more tariffs for cheaper currency (Donga llbo)

-- U.S. considering deploying sea-launched cruise missile on the Korean Peninsula as alternative to tactical nuclear arms: senior Pentagon official (Segye Times)

-- U.S. pushing for deployment of sea-launched cruise missile as alternative to tactical nuclear weapons (Chosun Ilbo)

-- U.S. considering sea-launched cruise missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads as North Korea deterrent: Pentagon official (JoongAng Sunday)

-- Calls growing from rival parties for expelling Rep. Kang from LKP over presidential talks leak (Hankyoreh)

-- A Navy welcoming event turns into tragedy (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Trump declares currency war amid trade dispute with China (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Korean stocks hit by U.S.-China war (Korea Economic Daily)

