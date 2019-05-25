Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 25.
Korean-language dailies
-- One Navy officer killed in accident on destroyer just returned from Somali mission (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Shopping outlets evolving into 'all-around' spots to spend a day (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. warns other nations, including Korea, of more tariffs for cheaper currency (Donga llbo)
-- U.S. considering deploying sea-launched cruise missile on the Korean Peninsula as alternative to tactical nuclear arms: senior Pentagon official (Segye Times)
-- U.S. pushing for deployment of sea-launched cruise missile as alternative to tactical nuclear weapons (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S. considering sea-launched cruise missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads as North Korea deterrent: Pentagon official (JoongAng Sunday)
-- Calls growing from rival parties for expelling Rep. Kang from LKP over presidential talks leak (Hankyoreh)
-- A Navy welcoming event turns into tragedy (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Trump declares currency war amid trade dispute with China (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Korean stocks hit by U.S.-China war (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Hydrogen explosion kills 2 businessmen (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'U.S. leaning toward phased approach on North Korea' (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea in talks with N.K. about businesspeople's Kaesong trip: minister
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
2
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
3
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
4
S. Korean man held hostage in Libya returns home
-
5
U.S. State Dep't approves possible sale of SM-2 missiles to S. Korea: DSCA
-
1
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
2
(LEAD) One Navy officer dead, four injured in accident involving destroyer docked at port
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to stage new civilian-military exercise next week
-
4
Kang stresses close communication with Tokyo over forced labor in talks with Kono
-
5
Unification minister hopes better inter-Korean ties lead to resumption of nuclear talks