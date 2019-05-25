Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 09:44 May 25, 2019

SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 25.

Korean-language dailies
-- One Navy officer killed in accident on destroyer just returned from Somali mission (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Shopping outlets evolving into 'all-around' spots to spend a day (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. warns other nations, including Korea, of more tariffs for cheaper currency (Donga llbo)
-- U.S. considering deploying sea-launched cruise missile on the Korean Peninsula as alternative to tactical nuclear arms: senior Pentagon official (Segye Times)
-- U.S. pushing for deployment of sea-launched cruise missile as alternative to tactical nuclear weapons (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S. considering sea-launched cruise missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads as North Korea deterrent: Pentagon official (JoongAng Sunday)
-- Calls growing from rival parties for expelling Rep. Kang from LKP over presidential talks leak (Hankyoreh)
-- A Navy welcoming event turns into tragedy (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Trump declares currency war amid trade dispute with China (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Korean stocks hit by U.S.-China war (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Hydrogen explosion kills 2 businessmen (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'U.S. leaning toward phased approach on North Korea' (Korea Times)
