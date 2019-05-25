(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 25)

Korea must restore its relations with Japan as soon as possible. The government must brace for any possible contingency. Seoul can find a good opportunity in a meeting between the defense ministers of the two countries at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore later this month and the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, next month. It is time for the government to learn lessons from the joint statement issued by President Kim Dae-jung and Japanese Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi in 1998. The two cut the Gordian knot after relations crossed the point of no return following former President Kim Young-sam's provocative remarks against Japan.

