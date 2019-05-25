U.S. reiterates that doors remain open for N. Korea to resume talks
WASHINGTON/SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- The United States remains open to holding talks with North Korea and is very clear about that position, its State Department has said, after North Korea urged for "a new method" to break the impasse in the stalled denuclearization negotiations.
The State Department's comment came in response to a query by Yonhap News Agency regarding a remark by North Korea's foreign ministry on Friday. Pyongyang said the talks won't resume unless Washington comes up with a "new method of calculation," blaming the U.S. for the no-deal Hanoi summit in February.
Reaffirming the U.S. stance, the State Department said the Trump administration sticks to the Singapore agreement signed by the two countries' leaders, to commit to the complete denuclearization of the North and to building a lasting peace.
It also said the U.S. is ready to have a constructive discussion with the North to advance the process "simultaneously and in parallel."
Nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang have made little headway since the Hanoi summit of Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump ended without a deal. They failed to reach common ground on the scope of denuclearization by the communist state and Washington's sanctions relief.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea in talks with N.K. about businesspeople's Kaesong trip: minister
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
2
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
3
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
4
S. Korean man held hostage in Libya returns home
-
5
U.S. State Dep't approves possible sale of SM-2 missiles to S. Korea: DSCA
-
1
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
2
(LEAD) One Navy officer dead, four injured in accident involving destroyer docked at port
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to stage new civilian-military exercise next week
-
4
Kang stresses close communication with Tokyo over forced labor in talks with Kono
-
5
Unification minister hopes better inter-Korean ties lead to resumption of nuclear talks