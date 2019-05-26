Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
CANNES, France, May 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean director Bong Joon-ho grabbed the highest honor at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on Saturday for his black comedy movie "Parasite."
Bong became the first South Korean director to win Palme d'Or at Cannes. Before him, Park Chan-wook was awarded the Grand Prix, the second highest prize at the festival, for his thriller "Old Boy" in 2004.
"Parasite," Bong's seventh feature film, revolves around the poor family of Ki-taek who live in a squalid, grubby basement. They become involved in a string of mishaps after the sly son gets a job as a tutor for a moneyed family residing in an opulent, gaudy mansion.
