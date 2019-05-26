(2nd LD) Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes

His achievement marks the sixth time that a Korean film has received one of the main competition awards at the Cannes Film Festival. Im Kwon-taek took the best director award for "Chihwaseon" in 2002, Park Chan-wook earned one twice with "Old Boy" (2004) and "Thirst" (2009) and Lee Chang-dong picked up the best screenplay award with "Poetry" in 2010. Jeon Do-yeon won the best actress award for "Secret Sunshine" in 2007.