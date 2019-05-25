Parliamentary speaker to visit Russia, Baltic nations
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang will depart for Russia and the Baltic nations next week on a visit seeking to boost ties and support for peace on the Korean Peninsula, his office said Saturday.
A delegation, led by Moon, is due to leave for Moscow on Monday for a three-day trip, before traveling to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
Moon will meet with Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of Russia's lower house State Duma, and Valentina Matviyenko, a senator at the Council of the Federation, for discussion largely to be focused on the Korean Peninsula peace process.
Moon is expected to ask his counterparts for Russia's continued support and role for commitment toward a peaceful solution of North Korea's issue.
He will also deliver a speech at the opening ceremony of the first high-level cooperation council between South Korea and Russia.
Moon is set to have a one-on-one meeting with Russian Orthodox bishop Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, afterwards, before leaving for Estonia.
He is scheduled to hold talks with key leaders of the Baltic states, including Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis and President Dalia Grybauskaite of Lithuania, his office said.
Moon's delegation is due to return on Wednesday.
(END)
