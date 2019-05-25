Teachers urge gov't to legally recognize their union
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- Thousands of South Korean teachers held a rally in central Seoul on Saturday to press the government to cancel its 2013 decision to strip their union of its legal status.
The crowd, which police estimated to number 3,000, also demanded that fired teachers be allowed to return to their jobs.
The union members later marched near the presidential office. No clash with police was reported.
The rally came three days before the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union (KTU).
In 2013, the South Korean government outlawed the KTU, as it did not accept the government's prohibition on fired teachers becoming members.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea in talks with N.K. about businesspeople's Kaesong trip: minister
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
2
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea says will prudently consider Japan's call for arbitration panel over forced labor
-
4
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
5
S. Korean stocks dip 7 pct after Trump's tariff remark
-
1
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
2
(LEAD) One Navy officer dead, four injured in accident involving destroyer docked at port
-
3
U.S. reiterates that doors remain open for N. Korea to resume talks
-
4
(LEAD) Bolton says N. Korean missile tests are breaches of U.N. resolutions
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to stage new civilian-military exercise next week