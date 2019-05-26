Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(U20 World Cup) S. Korea fall to Portugal to open Group F play

All Headlines 00:40 May 26, 2019

BIELSKO-BIALA, Poland, May 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea lost to Portugal 1-0 in their opening game of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland on Saturday.

Trincao's goal in the seventh minute stood as the winner for Portugal in the Group F match at Stadion Miejski, with South Korea's furious second-half charge proving futile.

South Korea will now face South Africa on Tuesday at Tychy Stadium, Tychy, followed by Argentina next Friday at the same venue.

Lee Kang-in of South Korea (L) tries to dribble past Gedson of Portugal during the teams' Group F match at the FIFA U-20 World Cup at Stadion Miejski in Bielsko-Biala, Poland, on May 25, 2019. (Yonhap)

Portugal struck first on a fast break in the seventh minute. With South Korea caught deep in the Portuguese zone, Jota secured the loose ball after a clearance attempt and sprung Trincao free. The 19-year-old forward then kicked into another gear as he blazed past three South Korean players and rolled one past goalkeeper Lee Gwang-yeon.

Trincao nearly got his second goal of the match nine minutes later, as South Korea cleared Rafael Leao's feed to Trincao at the last second.

Leao tried to score one himself with a jaw-dropping bicycle kick attempt that missed the net to the left in the 17th minute.

South Korea dodged a bullet in the 19th, when Trincao's goal on another breakaway was wiped out on an offside call.

After failing to sustain some early offensive pressure, South Korea knocked on the Portugal net again in the 21st, when Lee Ji-sol's header off a Lee Kang-in free kick bounced wide left of the net.

Moments later, Leao had a fast break opportunity after Jota's through ball. Leao left defenders in his wake with his own display of impressive speed, though Lee Gwang-yeon met the challenge and kept it a one-goal game.

South Korea didn't record their first shot on target until Lee Kang-in's attempt right at goalkeeper Joao Virginia a dozen minutes into the second half.

With Portugal apparently content to sit on their narrow lead, South Korea came to life after midway through the second half. Fleet-footed forward Um Won-sang came off the bench in the 57th minute and made his presence felt two minutes later with a hard shot from the right wing.

Other than Gedson's shot on an open chance in the 72nd minute, Portugal didn't generate much offense in the second half. It was all South Korea for the final 20 or so minutes, but they only managed to put Portugal on the ropes without delivering the knockout punch.

Cho Young-wook of South Korea (2nd from L) takes a shot against Portugal during the teams' Group F match at the FIFA U-20 World Cup at Stadion Miejski in Bielsko-Biala, Poland, on May 25, 2019. (Yonhap)

South Korea will try to reach the knockout round for the second consecutive tournament. The top two countries from six groups of four, plus the four best third-place teams will advance to the round of 16.

South Korea dug themselves into a hole by failing to secure at least a point from the opening match. Given the history of the tournament, South Korea should try to get to at least four points to rank among the top four third-place teams.

Since 1997, when the tournament expanded from 16 to 24 nations, only Zambia in 1999 have failed to reach the round of 16 with four points.

The first tiebreaker among third-place teams will be goal difference, followed by goals scored and fair play points.

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#FIFA U-20 World Cup #football
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!