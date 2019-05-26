(U20 World Cup) S. Korea get taste of own medicine in loss to Portugal
BIELSKO-BIALA, Poland, May 25 (Yonhap) -- In preparing for the FIFA U-20 World Cup, South Korea head coach Chung Jung-yong stressed the importance of executing counterattacks. Up against favored opponents like Portugal and Argentina, Chung felt his team had to defend first and then try to score in transition.
But in their 1-0 loss to Portugal in the opening Group F match here Saturday, South Korea were burned by counterattacks from their speedy opponents and were fortunate to have conceded just one goal.
This was supposed to be a team that could catch opposing defenses napping with quick transitions. Instead, South Korea got a taste of their own medicine.
The lone Portuguese goal, scored by forward Trincao, came on a fast break, and all it took was a couple of passes. After a defender cleared the ball out toward the midfield to relieve some South Korean pressure, Jota beat everyone to the loose ball and passed it to the sprinting Trincao. A foot race ensued and three trailing South Korean defenders never had a chance. Trincao moved into open space with shocking ease and beat goalkeeper Lee Gwang-yeon for the 1-0 lead.
Portugal started three forwards, with Jota and Trincao joined by Rafael Leao. The triumvirate toyed with South Korean defense in the first half, with a combination of their superior skills and ability to move without the ball and make themselves open for quick passes.
They were playing at different speeds than their opponents. Leao connected with Trincao on a beautifully executed fast break in the 19th minute, though Trincao's goal was erased on offside.
Two minutes later, Jota set up Leao on yet another counterattack chance. Leao sprinted past defender Lee Ji-sol for a one-on-one against Lee Gwang-yeon, who made a tough save to keep the deficit at one.
South Korea didn't register a shot on target in the first half, despite putting some early pressure on the Portuguese defense. For all the counterattack drills they'd done in the past several weeks, South Korea didn't even have an opportunity to show what they'd worked on.
In the opening half, their offense relied too heavily on midfielder Lee Kang-in, the Valencia CF prospect considered South Korea's most gifted player. When he had the ball, other South Korean players too often just stood around and watched him try to dribble past multiple defenders, rather than trying to find open space and become targets for passes.
South Korea's first shot on target came from none other than Lee Kang-in in the 56th minute. And it appeared to jolt the rest of the team to life, as South Korea began attacking with a stronger sense of purpose.
Speedy forward Um Won-sang entered the match in the 57th and he started buzzing around the defense right away. But for all the work he did in the offensive zone, Um managed just one shot himself.
It was a microcosm of how inefficient the South Korean offense was. They spent the majority of the final half an hour in the attacking zone, but their ball possession ended up being empty calories.
