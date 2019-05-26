(U20 World Cup) S. Korea get taste of own medicine in loss to Portugal

The lone Portuguese goal, scored by forward Trincao, came on a fast break, and all it took was a couple of passes. After a defender cleared the ball out toward the midfield to relieve some South Korean pressure, Jota beat everyone to the loose ball and passed it to the sprinting Trincao. A foot race ensued and three trailing South Korean defenders never had a chance. Trincao moved into open space with shocking ease and beat goalkeeper Lee Gwang-yeon for the 1-0 lead.