(U20 World Cup) S. Korea coach rues early mistake in loss to Portugal

BIELSKO-BIALA, Poland, May 25 (Yonhap) -- Before his team's opening match against Portugal at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Saturday, South Korea head coach Chung Jung-yong had feared that his players would feel too overwhelmed by the moment, especially through the first 15 to 20 minutes.

South Korea head coach Chung Jung-yong watches his team in action against Portugal in a Group F match at the FIFA U-20 World Cup at Stadion Miejski in Bielsko-Biala, Poland, on May 25, 2019. (Yonhap)

Instead, the young Taeguk Warriors attacked with abandon early on at Stadion Miejski in Bielsko-Biala. But they went too far in that direction, as Portugal scored in transition after the opposing defense broke down in the seventh minute for a 1-0 victory in Group F.

South Korea settled down and played within themselves, especially in the second half, but they couldn't recover from that early miscue.

"I think our players might have been too confident right from the start," Chung said at his post-match press conference. "We tried to take it to them early on, but one mistake led to their goal and it took the wind out of our sails. We started playing more strategically afterward and I think we should be fine in the second match (against South Africa on Tuesday).

Chung also noted that his players weren't able to translate their ball possession into opportunities because of poor passing. But he tried to look on the brighter side.

"I believe we'll continue to get better from here and on," the coach said. "We should get desired results if we play with confidence."

South Korea head coach Chung Jung-yong heads back to the bench during a Group F match against Portugal at the FIFA U-20 World Cup at Stadion Miejski in Bielsko-Biala, Poland, on May 25, 2019. (Yonhap)

Chung had run his players through several counterattack drills for weeks before the tournament. He said he wanted to keep things tighter on the defensive end and have a quicker transition to offense.

"Our players lacked details in those areas," he said. "But we executed those plans better in the second half."

For the most part, South Korea's offense revolved around playmaking midfielder Lee Kang-in. The 18-year-old prospect for Valencia CF drew a double or triple team, though his teammates didn't try to take advantage of open space created as a result.

Chung said there was too much pressure on Lee to also help out on defense and added, "If we tweak a few things, I think he'll be able to play with more aggression."

