Sunday's weather forecast

SEOUL, May. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/18 Cloudy 20

Incheon 27/18 Cloudy 20

Suwon 31/16 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 31/18 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 32/17 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 31/16 Cloudy 10

Gangneung 32/23 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 31/18 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 29/18 Cloudy 20

Jeju 26/22 Cloudy 30

Daegu 32/19 Cloudy 10

Busan 25/20 Cloudy 20

