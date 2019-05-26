Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 May 26, 2019
SEOUL, May. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/18 Cloudy 20
Incheon 27/18 Cloudy 20
Suwon 31/16 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 31/18 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 32/17 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 31/16 Cloudy 10
Gangneung 32/23 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 31/18 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 29/18 Cloudy 20
Jeju 26/22 Cloudy 30
Daegu 32/19 Cloudy 10
Busan 25/20 Cloudy 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea in talks with N.K. about businesspeople's Kaesong trip: minister
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
Most Saved
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
2
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea says will prudently consider Japan's call for arbitration panel over forced labor
-
4
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
5
S. Korean stocks dip 7 pct after Trump's tariff remark
-
1
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
2
(LEAD) One Navy officer dead, four injured in accident involving destroyer docked at port
-
3
(LEAD) Bolton says N. Korean missile tests are breaches of U.N. resolutions
-
4
U.S. reiterates that doors remain open for N. Korea to resume talks
-
5
World Health Assembly committee adds gaming disorder as disease