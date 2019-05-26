Value of stocks held by 100 richest shareholders falls 7.9 pct
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- The combined value of stocks owned by South Korea's 100 richest shareholders has fallen 7.9 percent, as the local stock market reeled from an escalating trade feud between Washington and Beijing, industry data showed Sunday.
According to the data by industry tracker Chaebul.com, the value of stocks owned by the 100 richest stockholders stood at 91.4 trillion won (US$76.9 billion) as of Friday, down from 99.2 trillion won at the end of last month.
Hit by fears of a prolonged trade dispute between Washington and Beijing, the benchmark KOSPI index has declined 7.18 percent so far this month.
Lee Kun-hee, the chief of the Samsung Group, saw the value of his stock holdings slip 6.3 percent over the period to 14.5 trillion won. He has been hospitalized since 2014 after suffering a heart attack.
Lee Jae-yong, the only son of the Samsung chief and vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., saw his stock value fall 7.7 percent to 6.3 trillion won.
The stock value owned by Suh Kyung-bae, chairman of AmorePacific Group, South Korea's largest cosmetics maker, dipped 14.4 percent to 4 trillion won, according to the data.
Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Mong-koo saw his stock value fall by 7.6 percent to 3.9 trillion won, the data showed.
