Prime minister celebrates Korean film's Cannes victory
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon Sunday delivered a congratulatory message for the winning of the top Cannes festival award by the South Korean film "Parasite."
"Parasite" won the top honor at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on Saturday (French time), as the first South Korean movie to take the main prize at the eminent film event.
"Director Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' was awarded the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. The best honor for Korean films," Lee said on his Twitter account.
"Congratulations. (I) give my thanks to movie people for their capabilities and efforts," the prime minister also said.
The tragicomedy, Bong's seventh feature film, was selected for the top award in the jury's unanimous decision for the film's "unique" and "unexpected" depiction of two South Korean families at the two other ends of the class spectrum.
